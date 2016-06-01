EMPGENS is a specialist journal that publishes:

replication and extension research

critical reviews of previous research (single studies or streams of research)

meta-analyses

commentaries on scientific development and philosophy of marketing science

The editor of EMPGENS is John Dawes, and refereeing of the articles is conducted by members of the Editorial Board who also advise the editor. The Editorial Board consists of leading marketing scientists from around the world, all of whom have an interest in the development of empirical generalisations and scientific theory.

Please note, over 80% of submissions to EMPGENS are desk-rejected because they do not fit the scope of the journal. Please don’t submit a paper unless it is one of the four types listed above.

Articles published in EMPGENS are available to be downloaded and read free of charge. A full listing of articles is available here.